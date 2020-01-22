The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will offer free safety classes beginning Friday and going through March to will help train local employers, employees and the public about proper workplace safety practices.
One course — ServSafe, an online certified food manager course — carries fees of $68.50 for the textbook and exam voucher.
Other classes will be held either in Room 208 of the Student Support Building on the Kilgore campus or in Room 510 in the Hendrix Building at the KC-Longview campus.
Courses offered include Medic CPR/First Aid/AED, Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers, Basic Life Support for Healthcare Professionals, Substance Abuse in the Workplace, OSHA 30 General Industry, OSHA 10 General Industry, OSHA 30 Construction, OSHA Recording and Reporting, Clean Up Hazwoper, Clean Up Hazwoper Refresher and Spanish for Safety Supervisors.
Continuing education units and certificates will be awarded when each course is successfully completed.
The courses are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Co. to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $6.6 million in safety education grants — including $100,000 for 12 straight years to the KC Risk Management Institute — totaling $1.2 million in donations to the college.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available at kilgore.edu/rmi .
To register, call Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu .