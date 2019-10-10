Kilgore College Community Education will offer “Photography Basics” beginning Oct. 29, with the possibility for students’ pictures to be purchased by a local business.
The classes will meet Tuesday evenings through Dec. 3, with instruction covering the basics of using a 35 mm or digital camera.
Students will learn camera functions, types of lenses, flash photography, proper camera care, techniques, settings, lighting, composition, printing procedures and print presentation.
Textbook information will be given at registration. Students must supply his or her own 35 mm or digital camera.
CE classes are short-term, noncredit courses to help individuals learn and improve skills for both work and leisure.
Cost of the class is $85, and space is limited.
For information, contact Janis Roberts at (903) 236-2054 or celgvw@kilgore.edu.