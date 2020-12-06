Kilgore College will offer real estate exam preparation and review classes Dec. 14 to 17 in Henderson for students who will take the exam from the Texas Real Estate Commission to earn a Texas Real Estate license.
The preparation classes will be taught 6 to 9 p.m. those days at the Henderson Higher Education Center, 101 Mary St. in Henderson.
Cost of the classes is $95 plus a textbook, available at the KC-Longview Bookstore.
Registration deadline for the classes is Friday.
For information on the classes or to register, visit www.kilgore.edu/real-estate, call (903) 236-2054 or email Jana Campbell at jcampbell@kilgore.edu.