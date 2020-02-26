The Kilgore College Music and Dance Department will play “Vienna Blood” in a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Van Cliburn Auditorium on campus.
The piano concert will feature duo pieces by composers Grieg, Mussorgsky, Schubert and J. Strauss II, according to a written statement from the college.
Performing will be David Berryhill, worship minister at First Baptist Church in Kilgore; Mary Heiden, department chairwoman of music and dance; Jonathan Kaan, Kilgore College piano instructor; and Lydia Lim, adjunct piano instructor.