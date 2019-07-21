In the fall, Kilgore College and University of Texas at Tyler students will be able to attend both schools at the same time to attain an associate degree in nursing and a bachelor’s degree in nursing in four years.
Officials with both schools signed an agreement this past week at the UT Tyler Longview University Center.
Barbara Haas, UT Tyler associate dean for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said there is a national trend to hire nurses with a bachelor’s degree as a minimum requirement.
“There’s no way we can meet that demand; we don’t have the facilities, the faculty. And our associate degree programs are critical to that initial preparation for nurses,” she said. “Those nurses who graduate from the associate degree programs often want to go on for their (bachelor’s). The problem that we’ve had in the past is it takes about 10 years before (nurses) come back (to school).”
The new model that UT Tyler and Kilgore College have teamed up for eliminates the gap between nurses earning an associate and bachelor’s degrees.
“Rather than waiting until they graduate, they’re licensed and coming back. Now they’re able to work on both degrees at the same time,” Haas said. “What we’ve done is worked with our partners. Kilgore and UT Tyler will work together to let the students take a course at UT Tyler in (the same) semester they’re taking courses at Kilgore College.”
According to the agreement, students also will be able to take their national licensure exam, the NCLEX, under the umbrella of Kilgore College.
Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost, said the National Center for Academic Health Workforce released a study that said by 2030, Texas would have the second-highest shortage of nurses in the nation.
“That’s why these types of unique and innovative programs would actually help us address the needs of the workforce, especially health care in East Texas and the entire state of Texas,” he said.
Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said the college aims to help students reach their educational goals and dreams and that the new nursing program will help with that.
The idea came from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, she said.
“Due to the national shortage that is occurring around the state of Texas, they put the seeds out there with regards to having an agreement like this that will help to grow the capabilities of nurses across the state,” she said. “They made it available for us to take a look at. I think right away Dr. (Michael) Tidwell and I knew this is a direction we wanted to pursue for the benefit of the students.”
Tidwell, UT Tyler president, said the university already heavily recruits from Kilgore College, and the co-enrollment program will help that transition.
The program also will help students with advising issues, he said.
“A lot of students suffer from challenges with advising. They don’t know which courses to take, when they’re supposed to be taken, etc. because the programs aren’t necessarily aligned,” Tidwell said. “Well, in this case, the programs are perfectly aligned because you’re a student in both programs at the same time.”
He said the program can help create more nurses and ease the shortage in the state.
“It’s really the responsibility of any institution of higher ed throughout East Texas to address the challenge,” Tidwell said. “Institutions of higher ed were created to address regional, state-wide or national-level problems.”