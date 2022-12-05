KILGORE — Since the creation of the Kilgore College Rangers Esports program in 2019, players have joined, teams have formed and now a championship has been secured.
This past week, the KC Valorant Varsity Plus Team defeated Bushnell University from Oregon for the West-Central Conference Championship — the college's first conference championship win in Esports.
Rangers competed as part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), which is the largest national collegiate Esports league in North America.
To secure a spot in the conference championship, the team played and beat the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 16. The KC Valorant varsity team has five members — Ethan Bohnsack, team captain; Adrian A. Benavidez-Gomez; Edwin Diaz; Kyle Seals; and Christian Cisneros.
The program is led by head coach Andy Taylor, who doubles as an e-commerce and strategic web design instructor at the college. Taylor oversees five teams of 40 players that compete in numerous games, including Overwatch 2, Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Rocket League, League of Legends, Chess and Smash Bros Ultimate.
According to Taylor, 271 schools entered into the NACE championship, which was divided into six national conferences, with the West Central Conference win ultimately going to the Rangers.
"So we've pretty much beat every team from Caltech (California Institute of Technology) to Ole Miss (University of Mississippi)," he said.
The win is significant because of the league the team competes in, he explained.
Aside from NACE, there are numerous leagues the Rangers teams could participate in, such as the National Junior College Athletic Association. However, competing in that association would limit the Rangers to only competing against other community colleges such as Blinn College and Trinity Valley Community College, he said.
"The league that we compete in ... it'd be the equivalent of the Rangers football team competing in the SEC," Taylor said.
Competing and winning the championship as an underdog team in its third year of competition and first year of varsity competition is a feat that he calls "phenomenal."
Winning doesn't just come with a title though, as the five students who make up the team are set to receive scholarship money as a prize. Taylor said the total scholarship amount had not yet been announced.
In preparation for the championship, players purposefully didn't play the game they competed in on the day of the match. Taylor said he likes to let the players relax by letting them play a different game unrelated to the competitive game. He said his coaching method is about consistency and doing the same thing the same way so when players reach the competition it's just another day for them.
Team captain Bohnsack is a sophomore biological science major hoping to study horticulture at a four-year university. He joined the Rangers during his freshman year.
Bohnsack said the first year of competition was rough as the team was up against large schools and not junior colleges.
"It was rough, but now we have a good team that can actually compete," he said.
Despite only holding three official team practices and considering themselves "vastly unprepared," he believes they could still go up against larger universities and win.
"It felt amazing," Bohnsack said. "It's something not everybody does, so it still feels weird."
As soon as the team secured the win, "it was just a lot of yelling" and Taylor played "We Are the Champions" on the sound system, he said.
Competitive seasons take place much the same as school semesters, so with the fall season complete, the team is preparing for the spring season, Taylor said.
For information on Esports at Kilgore College, visit www.kilgore.edu/esports .