KILGORE — The Kilgore City Council has changed the operating hours of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Building after noise complaints.
City Manager Josh Selleck introduced the operating hours proposal to the City Council at a recent meeting.
“We have a number of facilities that we rent out — Meadowbrook Event Center, the Texan Theater and the MLK Community Center,” Selleck said. “I had a call last week from an individual who lives in close proximity to the community center who said it is very well-used and is excited the city facility is as well used as it is, but they were a bit frustrated it is sometimes used until midnight and the renters sometimes stay well past midnight until the neighbors call the police and shut it down.”
Selleck added that neighbors in the area of the center had registered noise complaints, which typically occur after 10 p.m.
“It turns out our policy does allow it to be used until midnight,” he said. “Our PD has said they have had to shut it down due to noise and other issues past midnight. My recommendation is to ... change the hours of operation of our facilities unless, and with the exception of, if you have city personnel onsite or paid security onsite to ensure that it stays in order past 10 p.m.”
Selleck said the issue likely arose because the MLK Community Center is the only one of the city’s facilities that can be rented for public events that also is close to residential neighborhoods.
The policy change, he said, will ensure that all three of Kilgore’s facilities will require paid security or city personnel onsite for events lasting until midnight. Otherwise, the facilities will have to close at 10 p.m.