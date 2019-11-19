KILGORE — It’s time to move forward on the inclusive Friendship Playground at Harris Street Park, the Kilgore Public Library director told Kilgore City Council members this past week.
Speaking on behalf of the E4 Leadership class, Stacey Cole said the effort to build an all-abilities-welcome play area has gathered more than $134,000 to cover a $127,000 quote from GameTime, a commercial playground equipment company based in Fort Payne, Alabama.
She debuted initial blueprints for the site at the council’s regular meeting Nov. 12 at City Hall.
“They are able to match just over $72,000 in funds,” Cole said. “That allows us to get more bang for our buck.”
Likewise, “For part of this process, we are going to be implementing a community-build. That’s also going to help keep costs down.”
The design for Friendship Playground includes a range of inclusive features that take all ability levels and limitations into consideration, Cole said, including two types of swings — one tailored for users with limited trunk strength and the other permitting users to face each other, such as a parent and child using the equipment together.
Americans with Disabilities Act-compatability, too, is an essential feature of the equipment.
“Every platform that you see, these ramps, all of those are accessible for those that have mobility issues or any other kind of limitations. There’s multiple ways for them to get on the feature and get off the feature,” she said. “We have features for those that have sensory issues that may want to go to a quieter place.”
She said the design also has music features.
“That was one thing that we really wanted,” Cole said. “We were pretty excited about this, that it provides essentially everything that we were looking for and it fits within the confines of the money that we have raised to date.”
The chamber’s E4 program — formerly Leadership Kilgore — aims to give local professionals skills to embark, enlighten, empower and engage. Collaborating with the nonprofit Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day, Friendship Playground was the inaugural E4 team’s chosen venture for the community.
A variety of fundraising efforts collected about $59,200, and council members injected an additional $75,000 into the project budget, also agreeing to take over the initiative as a city project.
“The city is the contractor,” Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck said, and he recommended council members approve an additional $3,500 for a GameTime project manager to come lead the actual construction of the playground at Harris Street Park. “While the strong backs and the hardworking hands are provided by the community, the expertise in doing the project itself is provided by this specific consultant who does that specific thing for a living.”
Though communities, including Kilgore, often have trouble gathering volunteers for community builds, Selleck said, the plan for Friendship Playground is a little different.
“We’re actually going to ask Kilgore employers to give us their employees for a day. We’re going to ask them to give us someone that wants to come dig a post-hole for a day, someone who wants to come and wrench on the nuts and bolts of the pieces,” he said. “If we can’t get a commitment that way, we’ll shift it to a Saturday. I think we’ll have a lot more volunteers if we can ask local employers, even if it’s just four hours for an employee to come out.”
Details on the volunteer plans will come later, Cole said, once dates and times and additional plans have been refined.
“We’re ready to get started and move forward,” she said. “It sounds like a daunting task, but I think we can get it done.”