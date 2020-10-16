Kilgore Councilwoman Merlyn Holmes has been appointed as chairwoman of the East Texas Council of Governments board of directors and executive committee.
The executive committee is appointed by the board and is responsible for carrying out the policies, programs and services on behalf of ETCOG’s 14-county region. Holmes has been a member of the board of directors and executive committee since October 2016.
“It is a great honor to have been chosen to serve as this year’s chair of the East Texas Council of Governments. Giving back to my community has always been a passion of mine as well as a priority in my life,” Holmes said.
ETCOG is a voluntary association of counties, cities, school districts and special districts based in Kilgore that assists local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development, according to its website.
Holmes is beginning her fourth term on the Kilgore council and has been a resident of the city for more than 50 years.
For information, contact ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland at (903) 218-6423.