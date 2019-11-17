KILGORE — Kilgore civic leaders Lloyd and Evelyn Bolding ushered in the Christmas spirit Saturday night by flipping a switch to light more than 20 derricks lining Commerce Street in the World’s Richest Acre.
The annual A Very Derrick Christmas ceremony capped a five-hour event that included street vendors, music, an appearance by Santa Claus and dance moves by the Kilgore College Rangerettes.
Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin introduced the Boldings, residents since 1961, from a stage set up at Kilgore and Main streets.
Ceremony emcee Dave Huber stood out in a colorful red suit with Santa designs and prodded the crowd to show enthusiasm.
“We are going to need help,” he said. “This takes a lot of energy.”
Huber counted backwards from 10 as he urged the crowd to shout. They applauded when the derricks lit up topped with stars in red, green, blue and yellow. Seven Rangerettes followed with a quick dance number.
“It was nice to see the lights and perform here as a freshman Rangerette,” said Kilgore College student Amanda Moreland of Round Rock.
The event drew area residents and visitors along with filmmakers and actors who attended the third annual Reel East Texas Film Festival.
“This is so beautiful,” documentary filmmaker MJ Bernier of New Hampshire said as she waited with two other women on Main Street for the derrick lighting ceremony. “This city is so charming. It is overwhelming us as an outsider.”
The lighting ceremony drew praise from observers, some who attended for the first time,
Ryan Davidson of Tatum said he previously attended the ceremony and came this year because his girlfriend, Taylor Wills of Carthage, wanted to see it.
“It was good, good,” Wills said. “The performance — I liked that and the lights.”
Wills and Davidson came with five others, including first-timer Ryan Watkins of Tyler.
“I am impressed with how many people are here,” Watkins said.