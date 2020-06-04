Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
If hard work, dedication and self-motivation are the ingredients for sweet success, then Kilgore High School’s Carl White has the recipe.
White was a fourth-grader when he lost his father. Being so young, he wasn’t expecting to become “man of the house” for his younger brother and sister, but that didn’t stop him from stepping up and setting goals to become his best self.
His dedication to his schoolwork has put him among the top of his class with a grade of 103. He’ll graduate with a ranking of No. 5 when Kilgore High School holds its 2020 commencement on June 19 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
White played baseball his freshman and sophomore years but decided to immerse himself in his studies as a junior. He participated in University Interscholastic League math, social studies and number sense and is on the yearbook staff.
As spring break 2020 slowly morphed into the end of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, White said the term simply had “no closure.” Without a school schedule to fill his busy days, his once-part-time job at the local Fillin Station Donut & Deli Cafe quickly became his full-time gig.
He started working as a doughnut maker two years ago, and the job kept him busy every weekend. His focus was centered on earning enough money to buy himself a car.
Up every morning at 3:30, White heads off to make doughnuts. His workday usually ends around noon, and then it’s back home to take care of his schoolwork via Zoom.
“I’m working over 40 hours a week right now,” said White, who has never made a grade lower than 96 in his high school career. “I’ve been through a lot of obstacles. I can see what not being focused and not seeing the big picture can get you.”
White worked diligently, saved up enough money and bought his first car — a 2012 Infiniti G37. The teen has studied the teachings about fiscal responsibility by radio host, author and businessman Dave Ramsey and has applied them in his own life.
White also is quick to credit his Christian faith for any success he’s had to this point. He’s an active member of his youth group at Kilgore Baptist Church.
“The community here at Kilgore is really special. I love the class of 2020. We’ve got a bunch of hard workers and bunch of good people. The teachers are amazing, and I’ll cherish my years here,” White said. “It means a lot to know that we’ll get to graduate with each other in a live setting. It’s been pretty tough not being around my friends for the end of my senior year.”
White will take his talents to College Station this fall and enroll at Texas A&M University in August. He plans to major in financial law and eventually become a corporate lawyer.
“You’ve got to have drive and focus. It’s a matter of putting the time in and really wanting something. I’ve seen people come and go that didn’t have a drive or focus. They’ll stray away,” White said. “I like to quote Dave Ramsey when he said, ‘Live like no one else, so you can give like no one else.’ If I talked to someone younger, I’d encourage them to get with a youth group. I know it really helped me.”