KILGORE — Kilgore ISD trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve a compensation and benefits plan for the 2019-20 school year that includes substantial pay increases for full-time teachers and other district employees.
The pay increases are a result of additional state funding mandated by House Bill 3.
The new compensation and benefits plan will set the base annual salary for beginning full-time teachers at $40,400.
Established teachers will see a minimum annual salary increase of between $4,000 and $5,000 — up to a 12 percent increase compared with 2018-19.
Full-time teachers with up to four years of experience will see a $4,000 salary increase in addition to the normal, incremental “step” salary increase that accrues with additional years of experience.
Full-time teachers with five to 20 years of experience will see a $5,000 salary increase plus the annual step increase, and those with 21 to 27 years of experience will get a $4,500 salary increase.
Other district employees also will get salary boosts.
Full-time employee,s including bus drivers, cafeteria staff, maintenance staff, custodial staff and administrative staff, will get a minimum 5 percent increase.
In addition to pay increases, district employees also will get increased benefits.
The district-provided health care insurance contribution will rise by $132 .
Superintendent Andy Baker said Kilgore ISD and districts statewide are still working hard to fully understand the implications of HB 3 and how they will deal with the law in the future.
“Meeting the requirements of House Bill 3 as they pertain to school funding, please remember, are still being understood by us, by the state, by Region 7,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of clarification for many of the new formulas, many of the new rules. Please remember that House Bill 3, in its entirety, honestly may take us a year or more to really understand how it bottom-line affects our school districts.”
Baker said that he, along with Chief Financial Officer Revard Pfeffer, underwent extensive work and planning to ensure the salary increases could be maintained into the future.
“We’re competing (with districts in our area) for our classroom teachers and we’re competing for our classroom paraprofessionals and our bus drivers and our maintenance workers, etc.,” he said. “We feel very confident that our Kilgore ISD salary compensation plan ... is going to be extremely competitive, if not lead some of our area school districts and what they are currently proposing they do for next year.”
HB 3, in addition to mandating pay raises, also calls for school districts to lower property tax rates.
Pfeffer said Kilgore ISD will see an overall revenue boost while lowering the amount of property taxes it collects.
“House Bill 3 is the driver of all this. It’s taking our (maintenance and operations) tax rate from $1.04 to $0.97,” Pfeffer said, adding the new funding calculations meant a nearly $4 million increase in the district’s total revenue.
The new Kilgore ISD property tax rate and budget require a public hearing before receiving final approval.
Trustees scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 in the district administration building, 301 N. Kilgore St.
“That is when we can really dive into, hey, here’s what House Bill 3 (does), here’s how it compressed those taxes, here’s what it means for all of our homeowners and how that affects the revenues that we’re going to bring in to KISD,” Baker said.