Kilgore ISD and the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce will co-host its first Parent, University, College and Career Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kilgore High School.
More than 30 Texas colleges will attend, including Texas A&M University, Kilgore College, Texas State Technical College, LeTourneau University and Texas Tech University, along with more than 20 local area businesses and agencies, including Arpco Valves & Controls, Kilgore Police Department, Republic Services and Workforce Solutions East Texas.
Breakout sessions will include resume builder, interview employability skills, college applications, Free Application for Federal Student Aid form/scholarships/financial aid, jobs now, college choices, vaping and social media.
Sessions are geared for students and their parents or guardians. Those from surrounding districts are invited.