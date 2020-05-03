Kilgore ISD has created a director of safety and emergency management position and hired a former high school principal to fill it.
Charles Presley will be stepping into the role this summer.
Superintendent Andy Baker said the purpose of the position is to coordinate the district's safety and security programs, including supervision of general building conditions, district and campus-level emergency response procedures and programs and coordination of student safety and security education programs.
“In addition to bringing to the table a strong relationship with our district staff members and Bulldog Community, (Presley's) working knowledge of existing KISD and Kilgore High School campus-level student safety and emergency planning will really provide him a strong foundation to help us as a district hit the ground running," Baker said.
Presley was named principal of Kilgore High School in 2017. He has worked for 21 years at the school, 13 years as a teacher and coach and another eight as an administrator.