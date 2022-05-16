Monica Ann Sanchez

Kilgore ISD fired an employee who was arrested during the weekend on charges of child sex assault and improper relationship between an educator and student.

In a statement issued Monday, the district said the employee was arrested Friday evening in an “unrelated off-campus incident that led the Kilgore Police Department to launch an investigation into allegations of a possible improper relationship between the employee and a student at Kilgore High School.”

According to the statement, the investigation led to the employee being "charged with an improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of child.”

The district did not name the employee; however, 21-year-old Monica Ann Sanchez was booked early Saturday morning into Gregg County Jail. Monday afternoon, online jail records listed sexual assault of a child, assault causing bodily injury and three counts of improper relationship between educator and student as Sanchez’s charges.

She was released Saturday from Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $26,000.

Kilgore ISD’s website on Monday afternoon continued to list Sanchez as an aide for English as a second language.

“Once KISD officials were made aware of the arrest and charges against the employee, their employment with the district was terminated,” the statement said. “This is an on-going investigation by Kilgore Police, and Kilgore ISD will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.”

