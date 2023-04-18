Kilgore musician Jenn Ford is set to celebrate the debut of her first album with an album release show this Saturday.
Officially released last Friday, "Americana Radio" is Ford's first album release, with previous recordings being EPs and singles. It is a collaboration with producers Kyle Roop and Leif Shively, co-owners of Steel Records Studios based out of Grand Cane, LA.
The 10-track album is a departure from her usual style of country music and delves into southern rock, blues and roots sounds, she said. All of the tracks are cover songs interpreted by Ford and include "Angel From Montgomery" by John Prine, "Nutshell" by Alice In Chains, "Little Wing" by Jimi Hendrix and more from Stevie Nicks, The Eagles, Prince, Chris Cornell and The Allman Brothers.
The album took 9 months to make and the idea for it came years ago, she said.
"I really wanted to do something creative with songs that I love and grew up on and how they impacted me," she said.
The title came from her recent push to Americana radio charts- a market she's been able to pin down and said isn't as saturated as the country radio market. Additionally, she believes the genre is more true to who she is not only as an artist but as a veteran.
She served as a staff sergeant in the US Army for 11 years from 1998 to 2009, she said. Her time in the military had a profound effect on her life and how she views it, she said. Despite having been out of the military for 14 years, she still feels the pull of that influence, she said.
Ford is open about her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and previously said that music is a necessary tool for self expression and creativity to deal with her mental health.
It comes as no surprise that one of her favorite tracks on the album, "Nutshell," deals with the battles that come with life.
"It just shows the retrospection that you have for being in the military like really putting together the pieces of why you were in, what happened while you were in, why you're proud of what you did and were able to do but also the things that maybe you've regretted being a part of," she said of the track.
A regular of the veterans affairs office, she receives care for the issues that developed after her service, she said. Ford wanted to impress on other veterans that there is a life beyond service and "...you just have to go take charge of your life and do what you love to do and you'll find happiness and peace," she said.
Ford plans to celebrate the new musical project with an event at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at Legends Social Club in Marshall. Roop and Shively of the studio she worked with are set to open the show with an acoustic set, she said. She plans to follow with a performance of seven or eight tracks from the album with her band, she said.
She hopes for a turnout of at least 300 to 500 people and is both grateful and excited for the event, she said.
"I've cried a lot in the last few days," she said. "I'm getting great reviews and then I'm getting calls from other musicians that I respect saying, 'Oh my god, you really hit the nail on the head.'"
Since its release, she's seen her numbers go up on the streaming service Spotify and her Facebook analytics show she's hit almost 750,000 impressions, she said.
Ford has shows scheduled through the end of the year is looking forward to opening for Uncle Lucius on June 23 in Hawkins.
"Americana Radio" is available on all digital streaming platforms via B&G Records. For more information visit jennfordmusic.com.