Kilgore police say one man died Saturday evening after a shooting on Sceyne Road.
Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a call in reference to gunshots, police said in a Facebook post. Officers arrived to find a man laying in his driveway.
He was pronounced dead a short time later by EMS personnel.
“KPD detectives and crime scene Investigators from KPD and Henderson are on scene,” police said in the post. “We believe this to be an isolated event.”
Police said no further information would be released Saturday.