Kilgore police say residents near the South Loop could be hearing some “loud booms” tonight.
Police at shortly after 4 p.m. said in a statement that planned firearm activities involving Tannerite over the next couple of hours could cause the loud booms.
“These are being done legally, outside of our city limits, and notice has been made to help inform the citizens of Kilgore and ease some of the questions and calls coming in to our dispatch center.
Tannerite is a legal, low-grade explosive used to mark shots in sports shooting and is sold at sporting goods stores.
Police said the sounds could be similar to the loud explosive noises heard recently in the area that were reported to dispatch.