KILGORE — Developers who want to bring Dairy Queen back to Kilgore have entered an agreement to improve Lantrip Street adjacent to the proposed restaurant site.
The Kilgore City Council approved the agreement — and a 3.9% rate increase for sanitation services provider Republic Services — during a regular meeting Tuesday at City Hall.
Developers are converting a former real estate building on Lantrip Street at Business 259 into a Dairy Queen, City Manager Josh Selleck said. Kilgore hasn't had a Dairy Queen in more than a decade.
Developers agreed to help pay for improvements to Lantrip Street, a road that neighbors in the adjacent Richards Estates subdivision complained about traffic concerns this past year before the city rezoned the former real estate building's lots in May 2018.
Under the deal, Lantrip Street will be reconstructed and widened with a straight-through, left-turn lane on which traffic will wait at the 259 signal, Selleck said. A right-turn lane will be added that, with consent from the Texas Department of Transportation, will allow for turning when the signal light is red.
The road would be built concurrent with the restaurant, and the city would be reimbursed $284,000, Selleck said.
"This is a great win-win. The developer has an opportunity to have new infrastructure, and we have a $50,000 cost savings to the city on a project that eventually we would have had to have taken anyway," he said, adding that the agreement was done in response to concerns raised by the neighborhood.
"They were very concerned about impact of these traffics," Selleck said. "We were able to come up with this partnership as a way to solve the problems."
Kilgore also is increasing utility rates for the first time in two years, he said.
For residential sanitation customers of Republic, it amounts to an additional 42 cents on each month's bill, which now is $10.87.
It is among several rate increases in Kilgore.
Residential and commercial water base rates will increase from $14.32 a month to $14.61, though the discount for qualifying senior residents also increased by a quarter to $5.25.
Sewer rates also are increasing by 24 cents a month, from $12.11 to $12.35.