The City of Stars will be a star of the State Fair of Texas on its final weekend.
Kilgore will be the Destination Days city from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 — the final Saturday of the 24-day state fair in Dallas. Volunteers from Kilgore and Gregg and Rusk counties will be there to greet visitors to the fair and highlight the city as an exceptional destination, Visit Kilgore Tourism Manager Ryan Polk said.
Volunteers also will help staff the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historical GoTexan Pavilion, located next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
“This weekend is historically the second busiest weekend at the State Fair of Texas right after the opening weekend,” Polk said in a statement. “Every year, Kilgore already has a significant representation at the State Fair of Texas as the Kilgore College Rangerettes perform at the opening ceremonies and attend various weekends for many activities during the duration of the fair.”
Also as part of Destination Days, promotional literature about Kilgore will be on display in the Texas Heritage Travel booth, which is the only statewide travel exhibitor at the fair.
Residents of Kilgore and Gregg and Rusk counties are encouraged to travel to Dallas and attend the fair on that day. Tickets are available at bigtex.com/info/tickets . A discount coupon is available online.