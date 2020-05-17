The Kilgore Police Department was forced to upgrade its 911 system to remain operational, but negotiations still allowed the city to save almost 20% off the contract price, said Chief Todd Hunter.
At its regular meeting this past week, the Kilgore City Council approved upgrading the 911 system to Vesta Solutions, a subsidiary of AT&T.
Like other cities served by the East Texas Council of Governments, Kilgore PD Communications had previously used Emergency Call Works. The city partners with ETCOG and shares that agency’s wide area network.
In order to remain operational, Kilgore PD had to convert, Hunter said.
The five-year contract with Vesta provides hardware, software and service, but Hunter and staff negotiated $20,000 off the purchase price, so the city’s bill is $81,008.
In unrelated business, the Kilgore council entered into an agreement with a fireworks display vendor for the centerpiece to its upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Cost of the fireworks display Is $7,500.
City Manager Josh Selleck said staff had “been a little hesitant to commit” to a fireworks show until more recently, and that the contract request was also a way of gauging council members’ opinion about having the annual show during social distancing restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’ve missed everything from St. Patrick’s Day, likely to miss most of our Memorial Day festivities, a whole series of other holidays that we’ve not been able to celebrate, and our hope is that we’ll be able to have a Fourth of July that is similar in some ways perhaps to past Fourth of Julys,” Selleck said. “It’s one of our biggest holiday celebrations here in Kilgore.”
The vendor, MPA Fireworks of Whitehouse, agreed to maintain at least $1 million of liability insurance coverage for the fireworks display, which is expected to last about 17 to 20 minutes.
The 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza opens at 6 p.m. July 4 at Kilgore City Park.