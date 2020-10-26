A Kilgore veteran was surprised to see a new "Biden for President" sign delivered to his front porch Monday after his custom-ordered sign was stolen from his front yard earlier this month.
Alan Ethridge, 73, said it made him feel good to know that his neighbors supported him after his sign was stolen from his yard on Lockhaven Street in Kilgore.
“I don't know who did it, but it made me feel good that there’s someone in the neighborhood who thought enough of my right to have my own opinion that they bought me a new sign,” Ethridge said.
Ethridge ordered his first sign, which stood at 24-by-18 inches, six weeks ago for about $50. The sign read “Veteran for Biden.” Ethridge said he was drafted during the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
“My neighborhood, I would say, is about 90 percent Republican Trump supporters, and there’s not a lot of signs,” Ethridge said. “I have no problem with that.”
Ethridge said he has been a Democrat for most of his life.
“It lasted (the sign) six days before someone stole it,” Ethridge said, adding that he was aggravated. His neighbors checked their video security systems to see if they could find out who took the sign, but they saw no evidence, he said.
Ethridge had another, cheaper sign made to replace it.
On Monday morning, Ethridge’s wife found the package with a new “Biden for President” sign while she was getting the morning paper.
“I really don’t want to know who did it,” Ethridge said. “This is how a neighborhood is supposed to be.”
With the political climate as it is, Ethridge said he appreciated this kindness.
“I haven't felt good in a long time,” Ethridge said. “We don’t have to hate everybody. Just because someone disagrees with you, doesn’t mean you have to hate them.”
Now, Ethridge has two signs in his front yard. He wanted to thank the person who gave him the new sign and suspects that the person might have different political beliefs.
“I appreciate you respecting me having my own opinion,” Ethridge said. “I think we would be a whole lot better off if more people thought the way this person did.”
Ethridge is also a veteran of the Dallas Police Department, serving 12 years before coming back to Kilgore and working with his father.
“I was born and raised in Kilgore and went to Kilgore College,” Ethridge said. “I never in my life thought I would be a cop.”
He took a job as a patrol officer with Dallas Police before he was drafted into the Army in 1969. Ethridge was threatened with draft evasion because he forgot to update his address from Kilgore to Dallas with the draft board and didn’t know he was drafted, he said.
Due to his background as a police officer, he was sent to Fort Carson in Colorado to serve in the Army Criminal Investigation Division as military police through 1971. Ethridge returned to Dallas Police Department and worked his way up to detective and later patrol sergeant.
“After about 12 years with the department, I was really burned out,” Ethridge said. “My father started a business in Longview, A & T Sand & Gravel Inc.”
He returned to Kilgore and worked with his father, later taking over as owner of the company. He retired in his early 60s and became a math teacher for GEDs at East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson.
“I really enjoyed that,” Ethridge said of teaching inmates. He continued there for 5-years before retiring for good.
He has lived in the same neighborhood for about 40 years.