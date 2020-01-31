A murder re-trial for a Kilgore woman found guilty of shooting a Beckville man has been pushed back to May, court records show.
Deborah Smiley McFadden was originally found guilty in February 2017 in the 2003 death of Edward Eugene “E.E.” George Jr. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. McFadden had argued that she shot George in self-defense.
The 6th Court of Appeals ordered a new trial in McFadden’s case in February 2018, agreeing that the district court failed to instruct the jury on deadly conduct in defense of property under state law.
The re-trial was originally scheduled for Monday, but it has been delayed until at least May 4.
A motion for continuance granted by 123rd District Judge LeAnn Rafferty listed two reasons for the trial date to be changed, including McFadden’s attorney was involved in a federal jury trial in Smith County this past week, and attorney Craig A. Fletcher, just appointed special prosecutor, said he had insufficient time to familiarize himself with the case before the original trial date.