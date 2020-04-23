Penelope Ann Stoudt pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering her husband and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, Gregg County 188th District Judge Scott Novy said.
“The victim’s family agreed with the sentence,” the judge said.
Stoudt, 57, of Kilgore had been in the Gregg County Jail since Dec. 2, when investigators said she fatally shot her husband with a shotgun.
According to the report, Stoudt called 911 at 2:15 p.m. and told dispatch she was outside the couple’s home in the 3800 block of FM 2087 and that her husband was dead.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies found Stoudt outside the home and her husband, Timothy Stoudt, dead in the living room with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, the report showed. Deputies found a 12-gauge shotgun in the kitchen.
At the sheriff’s office, Penelope Stoudt told investigators she had returned home about 2 p.m., when her husband had called her a drunk and told her to pack her belongings and leave, according to the document. She said her husband told her that if she did not leave, he would kill her.
She told investigators she then went to her bedroom, loaded her shotgun, returned to the living room and shot him in the chest.
According to the document, she said she then put the shotgun in the kitchen and called 911.
"That was just a tragic case," Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said. "I do know that she accepted responsibility and pled guilty."