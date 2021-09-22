A Kilgore woman is expected to plead guilty to a charge related to taking clothing and money from a Longview nonprofit organization.
Michelle Neagle, 31, is set for a guilty plea hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 188th District Court. Neagle was charged with burglary of a building in February related to an incident in September 2020.
Longview police responded to a report of a burglary Sept. 17 at Buckner Children and Family Services, which helps single mothers and their children.
The burglary occurred Sept. 12 when former resident Neagle went into locked offices at the facility on South High Street and took money and clothing, according to court documents. Police reviewed surveillance video and saw Neagle going into the office area twice to take items.
One of the staff members told police that the bag Neagle was seen on video surveillance leaving the building with was taken out of the staff member’s office.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 1, 2020. She was booked Feb. 24 into the Gregg County Jail and released the same day on $15,000 bond.