The possible elimination of Gregg County departments in cost-savings moves prompted debate Thursday among commissioners for the second consecutive meeting about a lack of preparation time to review information.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt stressed the impact Senate Bill 2 has had on local governments, limiting how much funding the county can receive from property taxes.
He said the county had to start looking at ways to be more cost efficient.
Stoudt said the county's collections director had recently resigned so the department was down to three staff members. He suggested eliminating the department and moving those three employees to open positions in the district clerk's and county clerk's offices.
“We’re trying to make sure we don’t eliminate anybody’s position," he said. "At the same time, we can be efficient about moving these people to other areas of the courthouse, and when talking to them they were very excited about doing those things and not losing their job, losing their benefits, their insurance."
Before Stoudt spoke, commissioners voted 4-1, with Pct. 4 Commissioner Danny Craig dissenting, to close the county's print shop and hire the employee as a help desk technician in the Information Technology department at his current salary.
Stoudt said the employee who was moving from the print shop previously had asked about a position in IT and was set to start in the department in July.
After the 4-1 vote, Craig asked Stoudt if the collections employees were aware of the possibility of their department being eliminated before they met with Stoudt, to which Stoudt answered yes.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo said that item should have been brought to the court before the collections department employees were told. He said it appeared Stoudt already had made a decision to eliminate the department.
"I haven't got anything done 'till y'all vote on it," Stoudt said.
"You told 'em all to go find another job," Wingo responded.
"I haven't told 'em to find anything," Stoudt said. "I just told 'em this is what I'd like to do."
Wingo said he believes the process was being done backwards, and discussion should have occurred before employees were told their jobs were being eliminated, especially since the court had yet to vote on it.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said it didn't make sense for the collections employees to have to go through the application process for other county jobs if the employee from the print shop didn't and was guaranteed a position.
Budget Director Linda Bailey said that employee was previously considered and applied for the position.
Stoudt said the county has three entities performing collections — the county collection department, Netplea and Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson. He said his hope was to reduce that to one collection service by cancelling its Netplea contract and absorbing the county positions internally.
In April, commissioners entered into a similar debate about an agenda item related to a change in employee health insurance. Wingo expressed concerns Thursday similar to those at the April meeting — commissioners had only received relevant information two days before the meeting, which wasn't enough time to review it.
"I don’t think it’s anything we don’t wanna do," McKinney said to Stoudt. "The discussion right now, it feels like since we had the insurance (discussion in April) ... that we do things and then we bring 'em to court for us to OK 'em after they’re done. And it would be nice if you want two more votes, that you’d say, 'Hey, you think I oughta run it by the commissioners first?' I think that’s the feeling the court has right now."
Craig questioned how much money the county would save by eliminating the collections department, to which Stoudt said more than $320,000.
The elimination of that department was approved in another 4-1 vote with Craig dissenting.
Wingo, however, asked for the next agenda items — related to termination of services with Netplea and approval for legal services for fines and fees collection services with Linebarger — to be tabled so commissioners could have more time to review the materials.
That passed with McKinney, Wingo and Craig voting for the items to be tabled and Bostick and Stoudt dissenting.