"Mild water shortage" conditions at Lake Cherokee won't affect Longview's operations or supply, according to the city's public works director.
The Cherokee Water Co, issued a notice this week that water levels at the reservoir have dropped below 85% capacity. That drop classifies as a “mild water shortage condition” according to the lake’s drought contingency plan.
Lake Cherokee is an approximately 3,700-acre, man-made reservoir and one of three water sources for Longview. The other two are the Sabine River and Lake O' the Pines.
Even though the notice from Lake Cherokee included a request for a 5% cut in water used by the city of Longview, it’s a change that won’t be felt by residents, said Public Works Director Dwayne Archer.
Longview’s Public Works Department can call water from other sources at a moment's notice — in essence turning one valve up when another needs to be tightened.
“We just don’t run out of water here,” Archer said. “We’re pulling enough out of the Sabine and Lake O’ the Pines to make up for that small adjustment.”
The city of Longview is in the Sabine River’s upper basin. While the Sabine’s flow is unusually low, according to U.S. Geological Survey data, it can be raised on demand by two massive reservoirs closer to the Oklahoma border: Lake Tawakoni and Lake Fork.
Neither of those lakes has entered drought conditions since both are further north where the drought has been less extreme. Lake O’ the Pines is at 100% capacity.
But Lake Cherokee is fed with nearby streams, ephemeral creeks and rainfall events in southern Gregg County, said Kevin Jones, general manager at the Cherokee Water Co. As such, Cherokee’s water level is highly dependent on local weather conditions.
“The heat and lack of rainfall can zap the lake level pretty quick,” Jones said.
This summer’s blistering temperatures and low precipitation have followed a south-to-north pattern with areas closer to the Gulf Coast hit hardest. Lake Cherokee is just far south enough to experience extreme drought conditions, the second-highest designation applied by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a program run by multiple federal agencies.
Meanwhile, the city of Longview still remains in a relatively normal range for summer precipitation. The intensity of the drought can vary even within the few miles separating the city from Lake Cherokee, said Texas A&M climatologist John Neilson-Gammon.
Despite moderately low water levels at Lake Cherokee, Lake Tyler and other lakes in the region, Gammon cautioned against panic. None of those reservoirs are approaching their historical low set in 2011.