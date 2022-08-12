The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan.
"We have plenty of supply because we have multiple water sources," said city spokesman Shawn Hara. The city of Longview gets its water from Lake Cherokee, Lake O' the Pines, the Sabine River and Lake Fork. It can shift how much it's drawing from those different sources, so it can reduce water use from Lake Cherokee without implementing conservation measures.
At the same time, though, recent rains had already resulted in "natural reduction" in water use. Water use has been down about 16% during the past week, from 26 million gallons a day to a range of about 19 to 22 million gallons.
Lake Cherokee Manager Erin Summerlin on Friday morning sent a notice to the city of Longview and Knox Lee Power Plant among other entities to notify them of “Mild Water Shortage Conditions.” The lake’s drought contingency plan requires lake officials to issue the notification when the lake level falls 2 feet below “normal pool elevation,” which happened on Friday.
The two entities are the lake’s only water customers, Summerlin said.
“According to the approved Plan, our goal is to achieve a 5% reduction in total water use by contacting the City of Longview and Knox Lee Water Power Plant and requesting that our water customers voluntarily initiate measures to reduce water use.
Summerlin said entering the first stage of the plan does not require a change for people who live at the lake or for lake usage.
“It’s really just asking the city of Longview and Knox Lee to take action to do a voluntary 5% reduction with their customers,” she said.
According to Summerlin, the lake last reached the first stage of its drought contingency plan in 2018. In 2011, the lake went to the fourth stage of the plan when the lake was 6 feet below normal pool elevation, which is a critical water shortage, she said.
If the reduction is not met, the second stage of the plan would kick in when the lake is 4 feet low and would involve requesting a 10% reduction in water usage.