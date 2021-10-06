The city of Lakeport has used federal COVID-19 relief funds from Gregg County to address a sewer line collapse.
Now, the town is hoping it receives its own relief money to make other improvements, said City Secretary Darlene Shelton.
“Sewer lines that are older than I am,” streets and city hall will be redone if Lakeport receives the funds, she said.
The collapse of a sewer line under Jet Street in Lakeport caused a sink hole to form, and the 15-foot collapse also caused sewer back-ups.
The area around the sink hole had to be blocked off, which caused significant trouble to local residents and businesses, Shelton said. For example, access was cut off to Adam’s Rib restaurant.
Lakeport requested emergency financial assistance from Gregg County to repair the sewer line infrastructure. The request was granted, and the county loaned $23,850 to the city to complete the repairs. Repairs took a week to complete and were done Aug. 3.
Gregg County sent the funds to Lakeport through the second economic stimulus bill passed by Congress to mitigate negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lakeport has applied for its own federal relief funding of $123,397. Shelton said the money would be used to pay back the loan from Gregg County and improve infrastructure throughout Lakeport.