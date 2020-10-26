The Lakeport Skinner's Grocery & Market will soon convert to a Spring Market, with Brookshire Grocery Co. announcing the acquisition Monday afternoon.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to further serve our East Texas neighbors,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., in a prepared statement. “We have served East Texas since 1928 and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team in the Lakeport community. Customers will recognize many friendly faces who will be joining our team to serve our customers with quality products at competitive prices along with outstanding customer service.”
After the closing process is completed, it is anticipated that the store will undergo a brief transition period with the goal of reopening within a few days under the Spring Market banner. Brookshire Grocery Co. operates 28 Spring Market stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Skinner's also had announced earlier this month on Facebook that the Lakeport store had sold.
The grocery store, named for previous owners Stephen and Alison Skinner closed in August 2017 before reopening the following year.
Along with business partners, co-owner Shelley Brantley said in May 2018 that she bought the store in February of that year because they saw a need for a family-owned store in the Lakeport and Lake Cherokee communities.
Based in Tyler, Brookshire Grocery Co. is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.