The Landmarks of Longview tour is back Saturday to take participants on an outing through the city's history.
Sponsored by the Gregg County Historical Museum, the fundraising event takes charter bus passengers around the city to visit and learn about notable homes.
The event chauffeured attendees in a charter bus for the first time in 2022, a change that museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said was because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it was difficult to find homeowners who were willing to open their doors for public tours.
Loy said the tour used to be an all-day affair, with small groups of attendees going in and out of homes at their leisure. With the chauffeured tours, larger groups go at one scheduled time, which allows homeowners to know when their homes will be occupied.
"The charter bus tour allows us to see homes that we normally wouldn't be able to, so it opened up some possibilities for us," Loy said.
This year, four tours are set to start at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday and will last about an hour-and-a-half. Tickets are $25 and include snacks, refreshments, a custom-made cookie and a miniature bottle of champagne.
The first stop is at a pink, Tudor-style home at 39 Covington Drive owned by Blake Brunson and husband Jesus Ortega-Bravo. Guests will be able to tour the home, which is filled with antiques, artwork and reupholstered furnishings, Loy said.
She described the home as more on the "elaborate" side, with bright blue interior walls, intricate wallpaper, gilded gold ceilings and more. A "Great Gatsby"-themed cocktail area will be set up with gin and tonic and snacks on the patio for a portion of guests to enjoy while the other guests tour the house, she said.
"(Brunson and Ortega-Bravo) love to entertain, so they'll have a table set up with all their dishes and whatnot," she said.
The tour will then move to Brownwood Place, a circular subdivision built in the 1960s off Green Street.
About 15 houses make up the subdivision, and the tour emcee will provide facts about each. This portion of the tour will take place on the bus only.
The next stop is a home owned by Raimund Gideon and his wife, Celeste, at 701 Noel Drive.
Gideon is an architect and will take half the guests through his home while the other half begin in the garage, where he keeps a number of antique cars he's restored. According to Loy, Gideon is of German descent and is an avid traveler, so he's collected several hand-carved pieces of German art and other artwork.
A number of his own handmade pieces also will be on display, including the home's mantle that Gideon made.
Since this past year's tour sold out, Loy recommends people get tickets as soon as possible. Each of the hourly tours still has spots left, and the buses can accommodate up to 50 passengers.
She believes continued interest in the tours illustrates residents' desire to learn more about the city's history and architectural heritage.
"It's a really great event if you like architecture, historical homes or interior design," she said. "As long as it continues to show interest, we're gonna continue to have it."
To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/5f8wam7d .