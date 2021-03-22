A temporary lane closure is set to begin this week at Hawkins Parkway for scheduled roadwork, the city announced Monday.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, the right lane of eastbound Hawkins Parkway will be closed at Good Shepherd Way, the city said in a statement.
The temporary lane closures will continue for several weeks to allow for the widening of Hawkins Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
The project will include the installation of a new four-way traffic signal and a center turn lane at Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way. This project is being constructed by Reynolds and Kay, LTD of Tyler.
Questions related to construction can be directed at the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner at (903) 237-1321.