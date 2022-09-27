Drivers on part of Spring Hill Road could encounter delays during the next two weeks as safety improvement are installed.
Lane reductions began Monday as crews began work to install lighted signals on three places alongside Spring Hill Road between Bill Owens Parkway and McCann Road. According to a statement from the city of Longview, the work will require a reduction to a single lane of traffic in both directions between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. “each day of work.”
According to the city, motorists should expect “minor” delays” when traveling this section of Spring Hill Road.
Jeff Williford, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, said engineers routinely drive through roads in the district — and the state — to look for areas that could be improved. The engineers drive the roads during the day and night, he said, to assess what kind of improvements are needed.
Engineers identified three places on Spring Hill Road that could use improvement by the installation of LED chevrons, he said. These light-up signals are used to point drivers in the direction of oncoming turns. According to Williford, the signs have shown significant success in directing traffic.
"Studies have been done to prove that they have been effective in areas with those drastic curves," Williford said. "We think this will definitely help with improvement and safety on that roadway."
TxDOT is funding the project and the city of Longview will be responsible for maintaining the areas, he said. Foundation work was to begin this week with installation set to start next week, Williford said.
The project is being constructed by Marcom’s Mowing Service of Carrollton through TxDOT. Anyone with questions should contact the city’s Project Manager Zack Shaner at (903) 237-1231.