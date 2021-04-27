With lane closures on Judson Road at Triple Creek ending soon, similar closures will take place on McCann Road in the coming months as construction of the Guthrie Trail project continues.
Judson Road has been reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction while the trail was built under the road. Similar work will take place on McCann Road, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction while work takes place to take the trail under the road.
Parks Director Scott Caron said on Monday that the work will be disruptive to traffic, as drivers headed south on McCann/Spur 63 will not be able to turn left where McCann Road splits off and heads toward downtown Longview.
Caron provided an update on the trail and other parks projects during Monday’s meeting of the parks and recreation advisory board. He said after the meeting that he doesn’t know the date yet for when lane closures will begin on McCann Road, but it will last about three months. The trail is being expanded under the road to connect to the Boorman Trail.
The work on Judson Road has been delayed by rain, but Caron noted that the McCann Road work will begin as the drier summer months arrive.
“Work is nearing completion at Judson Rd. The asphalt on the roadway has been laid, and a portion of the guard rail has been installed. Once these items are complete, the crews can begin working on the bridge at McCann,” a report to the parks board says. “Work will continue under the bridge to complete the trail. The section between Eden and Hoyt has been poured. West of McCann, nearly 1,700 feet of concrete has been poured. It runs behind Butcher Shop to the new pedestrian bridge over Guthrie Creek.”
Caron also provided an update on the $24.7 million in parks projects funded by the 2018 bond election. The bond package included $1.35 million to resurface Cargill Long Trail. Caron said construction would likely start in late summer, with a project contract expected to be awarded at the July City Council meeting. Construction would begin 30 to 60 days later.
Work also has begun on improvements at McWhorter, Patterson and Spring Creek parks. Equipment at Lois Jackson Park has been removed, but the park, which frequently floods during rain, must dry out before work can proceed, Caron said.
At Stamper Park, grading has been completed for the new parking lot and football field. Caron said sod work on the field was expected to be completed on Monday.
At Lear Park, one of two new baseball fields is complete, and construction is continuing on the accompanying restroom and concession stand. He also showed pictures of work associated with two new softball fields, including a bathroom and concession stand and a retaining wall and terraces that lead down to the fields.
“It’s an incredible view,” Caron said. “It’s going to be fantastic when it’s all finished.”
Preparations also are being made for two new soccer fields at Lear Park that will have artificial turf. Caron told the board the city has talked to Pine Tree High School about a tournament the school has held in the past.
“They’re expanding the tournament because of what we did,” he said, with teams from the Metroplex expected to attend.
The city recently awarded a $5.4 million contract to RLM General Contractors for work at Broughton Recreation Center and Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Caron said work there will begin after Juneteenth and take about 13 months to complete. Broughton typically hosts a number of community events in celebration of Juneteenth, the day slaves in Texas learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.