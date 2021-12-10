Traffic will move to the east side of McCann Road in Longview beginning Sunday as part of ongoing trail construction.
Work began in June to build a McCann Road underpass connecting the Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Trail to form 10 consecutive miles of trails in the city.
A trail underpass under Judson Road was completed this summer after numerous weather-related delays.
Bridge work has been completed on the east side of McCann Road, according to the city. The road will experience additional delays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday in order to transition to the new traffic pattern, and one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the transition period.
Message boards have been updated to inform motorists, according to the city.
Following the move, traffic will resume one lane in each direction through the construction area. Town Lake Drive and McCann Road/Spur 63 intersections will continue to have right turn entrance and right turn exit only, according to the city.
Motorists with destinations on the east side of McCann Road will enter from the south and exit to the north. Those with destinations on the west side of McCann will enter from the north and exit to the south. Drivers without destinations along McCann are encouraged to use an alternate route, according to the city.
The new McCann Road closures are expected to last four months.
The work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant funded by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and the Texas Department of Transportation.
This project is being constructed by Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview.
For information, call Project Manager Bob Watson at (903) 239-5504.