A garage sale benefiting the family of a Longview 11-year-old girl undergoing cancer treatments continues today at the Pine Tree Church of Christ gymnasium.
The sale, called The Fearless Benefit Bazaar for Olivia Marie, features clothing, books, toys, housewares and more.
Olivia Marie Deslatte was taken to an emergency room in February for what her parents, Regina and Chris Deslatte, believed was an allergic reaction causing swelling in her throat and a rash on her face.
But the Deslattes learned that Olivia had a large cancerous mass in her chest pressing against her heart, lungs, spine and constricting her trachea. She was immediately transported to a Dallas medical center where she was diagnosed with an aggressive T-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She spent the next 32 days at the facility receiving treatment and must make weekly trips for chemo for the next two-and-a-half years.
Friends and family also have established a GoFundMe page for the Deslatte family, organized a virtual 5k in March and have planned an online silent auction that will be scheduled for September. Proceeds from all the events go toward Olivia’s treatment and associated expenses.
To keep updated on her cancer treatments and future fundraisers, visit The Fearless Fight with Olivia Marie Facebook page.
The bazaar is set 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road in Longview.