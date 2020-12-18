Today is the last chance to donate to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s toy drive.
The Longview mission is asking for toys for children up to age 16 but said Thursday on Facebook that there is a specific need for gifts for children younger than 3.
Toys are accepted today at Spring Hill Pharmacy, 3600 Gilmer Road in Longview; Longview Walmarts on Gilmer Road and Loop 281; Heritage Mitsubishi, 912 W. Loop 281 in Longview; Walker Pharmacy, 402 W. Upshur Ave No. B in Gladewater; and the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s administrative office, 3123 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.