A section of the new Guthrie Creek Trail could be named in memory of Frank “Penny” Edwards.
Longview Economic Development Corp. board members unanimously recommended Friday that the city honor the late events and music promoter, businessman and producer by renaming a portion of the trail near Hollybrook Drive.
The issue will go before the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for recommendation, then to the City Council for final approval later this year.
Edwards was a voting member of the LEDCO board when he died in April.
Board Chairman Conner Cupit called Edwards “a dear friend” and said he “was just such an incredible part of this board, but as we’ve learned more about Frank, such an incredible part of Longview.”
The idea for renaming a section of the Guthrie Creek Trail for Edwards arose from discussions among several board members who wanted to find a way to honor him and his accomplishments, said LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield.
Edwards founded Longview’s Juneteenth Rodeo but was also CEO of Rockin’ 3E Enterprises and part-owner of KJTX radio station, CEO/owner of Shine Time Express Car Wash and a 43-year employee of Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations.
“He always said he was somebody who put his money where his mouth was,” Mansfield said. “He loved Longview, he invested in Longview, and I think a couple of board members felt this would be a great way to honor his memory would be to name a section of the Guthrie Creek Trail.”
Mansfield met with the city’s Parks and Recreation Director, Scott Caron, who “felt very confident” that Edwards’ accomplishments met the criteria for name recognition on a city facility, Mansfield said.
In other business, LEDCO directors OK’d amending the agency’s bylaws for the first time since 1994 when ex-officio members were added to the board.
The amendments will be considered by the City Council for final approval at a later date.
Most of the amendments — managed by Board Vice-Chair Claire Henry — clarify the duties of board members and the president/CEO and how terms for directors are staggered.