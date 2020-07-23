Swabs were stuck up nearly 900 noses during the first two days of the latest round of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Longview, but be sure to have a full tank of gas if you go.
Demand outpaced supply at the testing center on its first day to open Wednesday at the Longview Convention Center causing officials to run out of tests by about 12:30 p.m. after 349 tests were given, Longview Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the city J.P. Steelman said.
Cars snaked around the complex Thursday morning during the start of testing that would see 549 swabs taken in one day.
Steelman said the state approached the city about hosting what he called a “fixed-testing site.”
“We had such a good response from our previous phases of testing — the drive-thru and the walk up — that it showed us there was a demand for it,” he said.
Demand, he said, has brought in residents from other municipalities for the testing and has led to wait times of up to an hour and a half.
Steelman said because of those wait times and a desire to keep things moving, he encourages those who go to get tested to arrive early and to be prepared by having plenty of gas in the tank, some water to drink and to use the bathroom before you go.
“We have already had cars run out of gas while they’re sitting in line,” he said.
The process was set up so people getting tested would not have to get out of their cars.
“It does take a little bit of time, and it is like being stuck in traffic.”
Steelman said people who were still in line when testing was cut off Wednesday were give a voucher to get to the front of a testing line the following day, “kind of like a speed pass at Six Flags.”
Once the swabs are taken, the third-party company performing the tests sends them to labs in Austin and California, according to Steelman. Information originally released by the city said results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing. Steelman said it now could be longer.
“Probably now it’s going to be closer to 72 hours, and that’s subject to change,” he said.
Previous testing processes in the city took “between five and ten days” to produce results, he said.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Thursday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County and another virus-related death for a total of 17.
Steelman said the testing, which will continue for several weeks, will likely lead to even higher numbers of COVID-19 locally but that he hopes it helps people who test positive to make decisions that will help stop its spread to protect others.
“How can people take it seriously until they see that it impacts everybody,” he asked.
Testing is scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but they should bring a form of identification and have a phone number or email address for their results to be delivered.
To participate, go to the Longview Convention Complex at 100 Grand Blvd., off Cotton Street, and follow the signs to the testing area.
A private vendor, Honu, is conducting the testing on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, city of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.
Registration is be available online or in person. To register online, go to tinyurl.com/LvwTesting .