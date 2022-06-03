Representatives of law enforcement, district attorney's offices, school districts and medical and mental health care agencies from three counties recommitted their continued partnership with the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center in Longview during a Thursday ceremony.
The Martin House is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. It serves Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
"Every three years, we are required by our state organization to re-execute these protocols,” Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson said Thursday. “We know there is turnover at the agencies, and this way we can keep the information fresh, and we can recommit to the collaborative efforts on child abuse cases.”
Stevenson said before advocate programs such as Martin House, children were often “bounced around” between different agencies, further traumatizing them through the process.
“Through the collaborative efforts, child abuse cases are worked more thoroughly, efforts aren’t duplicated and the children aren’t having to talk to a lot of different people about what happened," she said.
The Martin House employs specially-trained interviewers who conduct the interviews with children while multiple investigators watch on closed circuit TV from another room.
New Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was familiar with the Martin House from his previous role as commander of the Criminal Investigation Division and was eager to continue the collaboration that started with his predecessors.
“They’re a great partner to law enforcement,” he said at Thursday's ceremony. “They always did a great job on the forensic interviews and were always helpful working with law enforcement and the other state partners to make sure those kids get what they need and deserve."
Stevenson said the Martin House has served thousands of children since opening in 2009 by providing forensic interviews, on-site medical exams, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and a network of advocates that provide a support system for the children and their families.
The Martin House is at 606 Garfield Drive, Suite D.
For information, visit www.themartinhousecac.org .