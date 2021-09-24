Though no permits have been filed, a white unity conference advertised as being planned Saturday in Longview remains a possibility on private property, and local law enforcement say they remain vigilant.
City and Gregg County officials confirmed Thursday that no requests have been filed for such an event on public property; however, the Aryan Freedom Network, which is planning the conference, continues to advertise on its website that it will be held Saturday in Longview.
Local law enforcement will be "monitoring the situation and will respond accordingly," according to statements from the Longview Police Department and Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
“We are aware of the possible rally for this weekend,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Friday. “We have been working with local, state and federal agencies, and we have not been able to confirm that there will be a rally."
Thornton added that the general plan is to be vigilant this weekend.
He declined to comment on specific locations police would be monitoring Saturday or what a response plan would entail if it became necessary.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb released an almost identical statement.
Information about the event began circulating in July. An exact location is not provided on the website, but the Aryan Freedom Network says it will be “an indoor event” that will feature “educational lectures, Aryan folk music and Racial Unity amongst different organizations and individuals from all across North America.” The website — which was designed to feature swastikas, Nazi propaganda, Confederate flags with skulls, pictures of Adolf Hitler and more — says the event is not open to the public but is a private event.
“We welcome all White Patriots from across the movement,” the website states. “If you are a member of a organization that is planning on attending you must contact us for further details. Any individual that is not a member or has not been vetted for a background check by a White Racialist organization must contact the Aryan Freedom Network for further details.”
Though city leaders have described the event as "unverified," the Longview City Council unanimously passed a resolution in July in which it took a stand against racism. In the resolution, the council denounced the event itself and the use of the city’s name in conjunction with an event by a hate group.
Additionally, One Love Longview co-founder Amanda Veasy organized a Unite Rally in August to help unify the community.
The white unity conference originally was advertised to be held in Paris in October under an organization calling itself "Church of the KKK." The Paris City Council passed a similar resolution in February denouncing such a gathering.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the KKK is one of the oldest hate groups in America. While Black Americans have typically been the group’s primary target, the KKK also has targeted Jews, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
If the event occurs Saturday, it would not be the first time a hate group has visited Longview. Almost 100 years ago, on Oct. 1, 1921, several hundred white-robed Klansmen marched and rode through downtown streets, according to reports in the Longview newspaper from that year.
Longview had an active Klan in 1921. Though that branch of the organization no longer exists, there remain two known hate groups based in East Texas, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. One group, which the center identified as being called “Church of the Ku Klux Klan” (the same organization listed as organizing the Paris event), is based in De Kalb. The other group, called Patriotic Brigade of the Ku Klux Klan, is listed as being based in Gladewater.