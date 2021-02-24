One of four civil lawsuits filed against a Longview charged with sexually assaulting youth patients during counseling sessions has been amended to include five more children.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released from the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.
Hipke and his practice, Adolescent Care Team, which has since closed, now face four civil lawsuits on behalf of 10 children.
An amended lawsuit originally filed Oct. 21 in the 188th District Court was filed and expanded this week. It now includes a total of six children and their guardians — five boys and one girl. Those listed in the lawsuit are referred to as Jane, John and Joan Does to protect their identities.
One of the boys listed in the lawsuit began seeing Hipke as a patient at age 9 in March 2018 and continued to see him for more than two years until July 2020. All six children were listed as “sexually assaulted, molested and/or sexually abused” during their “examinations” and were told by Hipke not to tell anyone.
The medical board suspended Hipke’s license Aug. 10 after he was accused of inappropriately touching three patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
Hipke has denied all allegations in the lawsuits, which seek damages of $1 million or more for medical expenses, physical pain, suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical impairment and/or disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life and loss of earning capacity in the future.
The first lawsuit was filed Oct. 2 in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 by a parent on behalf of a child who accuses Hipke of assaulting him during his time as a patient.
A third lawsuit was filed Nov. 2 on behalf of a woman and her son who was younger than 14 when he began seeing Hipke as a patient.
The fourth lawsuit was filed Jan. 8 on behalf of a couple and their twin nephews, of whom they have custody, against Hipke and his medical practice.