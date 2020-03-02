Cases filed from Feb. 17 to 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-348-B Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Albert L. Greer, breach of contract
2020-367-B Bank of America NA v. Kenneth C. Plasterer, breach of contract
2020-334-A Charles Whiteside v. William Perry, other civil
2020-366-A Wilmington Savings Fund Society, doing business as Christiana Trust, not individually, but solely as trustee for NYMT Loan Trust 1 v. Chevell Dixon and Curtis Lee Dixon, in re: order for foreclosure concerning Route 2, Box 282 B, Longview, TX 75608, foreclosure of lien
2230-H State of Texas v. Timothy Robinson, writ of habeas corpus
2020-327-CCL2 Latasha Tramel v. RFC Roofing Inc., and Roof Care Inc., breach of contract
2020-331-CCL2 Dwaila Martin v. Allied Waste Services Inc., and Jeremy Richard Parlett, auto personal injury/damages
2020-354-CCL2 Arthur Burnett II v. Jonathan Santiago Lopez, auto personal injury/damages
2020-355-CCL2 City of Longview v. Stephen Lorenzo, condemnation
2020-359-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA, as issuer loan trustee for OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2017-1 v. Justin M. Rumbaugh, breach of contract