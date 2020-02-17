Cases filed from Feb. 3 to 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-253-B Ashley Sanchez and Lance Sanchez, individually and as next friends of a minor v. Gaidos of Galveston Inc., Nick Gaidos and Sarah Harris, damages
2020-264-B American Express National Bank v. McGaughey Reber, also known as Reber McGaughey & Associates Inc. and Michael S. McGaughey, breach of contract
2020-272-B Larissa Jones v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2225-H State of Texas v. Dell Bayles, writ of habeas corpus
2020-252-A Nadia K. McCown v. Kyle Kealikaumana Russell, auto personal injury/damages
2020-263-A Bailey Brewer Enterprises LLC, doing business as We Hotshot v. Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Co, P.J. Trailers Manufacturing Inc., Dexter Axle Co., and Happy Trailer Sales LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-270-A Leroy Bernard Buchheit v. Tony Roy Elmore and The Keana Advantage Group Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2226-H in re: Ladevious Blanton, writ of habeas corpus
2017-846-CCL2-1 Zerga Phin-Ker LP v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co., breach of contract
2020-243-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Mark Camp, breach of contract
2020-244-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Julie J. Jones, breach of contract
2020-255-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Joe G. Sanders, breach of contract
2020-257-CCL2 Loudester Howell v. Anita Sue Taylor, auto personal injury/damages
2020-267-CCL2 Nora Finch v. Michael Alexander Cortez and Marcelina Camacho De-Cortez, auto personal injury/damages
2020-269-CCL2 Kelly Butler v. Carol Ann Ryder, auto personal injury/damages
2020-273-CCL2 National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust v. Melissa R. Berry, breach of contract
2020-275-CCL2 Tammy Mitchell v. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
021980-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Franklin D. Johnson, tax
021981-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Albert Sheppard, tax
021983-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tommy Dorsey, et al., tax
021984-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Linda Lanea Cope, tax
021985-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Lone Star Speedway LLC, tax
021986-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald Rodriguez, individually and doing business as Tyler Street Bistro, et al., tax
021987-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Edward N. Davidson, tax
021988-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Dan Watts, et al., tax
021989-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jacquelyn J. Simpson, tax
021990-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Elmore Beck, et al., tax
021991-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Raid K. Bradford, et al., tax
021992-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Mary Coleman, tax
021993-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Clyde Cobb, et al., tax
021994-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. J.S. Elder, et al., tax