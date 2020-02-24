Cases filed from Feb. 10 to 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2020-279-B Dustin Burdeshaw, as next friend for a minor v. Konner Parrish and Krystal Jones, auto personal injury/damages

2020-290-B Synchrony Bank v. Glenn Parmelee, breach of contract

2020-302-B Spring Hill State Bank v. Misty L. Hughes, in re: 108 S. Sun Camp Road, White Oak, TX 75693, foreclosure of lien

2020-321-B Surface Works Inc., doing business as Surface Connection v. Longview TX McCann Big 22 LLC, doing business as Magnolia Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Parkway Gardens Apartments and Ascension Commercial Real Estate, doing business as Magnolia Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Parkway Gardens Apartments, breach of contract

2227-H State of Texas v. Austin Ray Reichert, writ of habeas corpus

2229-H ex parte Curtis Walker, writ of habeas corpus

2020-278-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melisa Simpson and Christopher Simpson, also known as Jake Simpson, breach of contract

2020-283-A American Express National Bank v. David Jones, also known as David M. Jones and Aspire Automotive Inc., breach of contract

2020-299-A Paul Walling, as next friend of a minor v. CSL S Longview LLC, doing business as Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, malpractice-medical

2020-319-A Ashley Kent v. Edward Warner, auto personal injury/damages

2020-323-A ex parte David Lee Chustz, expunction of records

2228-H State of Texas v. Autum Beth Stephens, writ of habeas corpus

2020-280-CCL2 Adam K. Brace, individually and on behalf of Seven’s General Contracting Inc. v. Trevor A. Senn, other civil

2020-282-CCL2 Dustin Fincher v. Solomon James Morris, David Eric Daniels, and Lutishia Ward, auto personal injury/damages

2020-295-CCL2 NationStar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Champion Mortgage v. C. Glen Murphy, in re: 302 E. Shofner Drive, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien

2020-298-CCL2 Porter Warner Industries LLC v. Harris Industries Inc., breach of contract

2020-303-CCL2 Kalista Thompson v. Eric Mitchell, auto personal injury/damages

2020-304-CCL2 Diana Jordan, individually v. estate of Kenneth Jordan Jr., by and through personal representative of estate, Diana Jordan as heir and potential personal representative, Heath Jordan, as heir and potential representative, Mackenzie Jordan, as heir and potential personal representative, David Childs and Layne Wickersham, as potential personal representatives of the estate of Kenneth Jordan Jr., damages

2020-320-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,883 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit

021995-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jorge Rojas Ramos, doing business as Rojas Transport, tax

021996-CCL2 City of White Oak, et al. v. Patty Castillo, also known as Patty McFarland Castillo, et al., tax

021997-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Choice Kenney, tax

021998-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jeremy M Cuba, tax

021999-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jason Lane, tax

022000-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Martha Denise Soppe, tax

022001-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Felisa B. McMillian, et al., tax

022002-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Simona Harris, et al., tax

022003-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Cesar Sebastian Rodriguez Jr., et al, tax

022004-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. B.B. Brown, as trustee of The Morning Star Baptist Church, et al., tax

022005-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. John Henry Muckelroy Sr., et al., tax

022006-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 v. BPJ Interests LLC, et al., tax

022007-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 v. Joe Horton, tax

022008-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview and Spring Hill ISD v. Mark W. Coleman, tax

022009-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Walter Godlock, tax

022010-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Vernon Woods, et al., tax

022011-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 v. Earnest Smith, et al., tax