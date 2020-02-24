Cases filed from Feb. 10 to 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-279-B Dustin Burdeshaw, as next friend for a minor v. Konner Parrish and Krystal Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2020-290-B Synchrony Bank v. Glenn Parmelee, breach of contract
2020-302-B Spring Hill State Bank v. Misty L. Hughes, in re: 108 S. Sun Camp Road, White Oak, TX 75693, foreclosure of lien
2020-321-B Surface Works Inc., doing business as Surface Connection v. Longview TX McCann Big 22 LLC, doing business as Magnolia Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Parkway Gardens Apartments and Ascension Commercial Real Estate, doing business as Magnolia Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Parkway Gardens Apartments, breach of contract
2227-H State of Texas v. Austin Ray Reichert, writ of habeas corpus
2229-H ex parte Curtis Walker, writ of habeas corpus
2020-278-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melisa Simpson and Christopher Simpson, also known as Jake Simpson, breach of contract
2020-283-A American Express National Bank v. David Jones, also known as David M. Jones and Aspire Automotive Inc., breach of contract
2020-299-A Paul Walling, as next friend of a minor v. CSL S Longview LLC, doing business as Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, malpractice-medical
2020-319-A Ashley Kent v. Edward Warner, auto personal injury/damages
2020-323-A ex parte David Lee Chustz, expunction of records
2228-H State of Texas v. Autum Beth Stephens, writ of habeas corpus
2020-280-CCL2 Adam K. Brace, individually and on behalf of Seven’s General Contracting Inc. v. Trevor A. Senn, other civil
2020-282-CCL2 Dustin Fincher v. Solomon James Morris, David Eric Daniels, and Lutishia Ward, auto personal injury/damages
2020-295-CCL2 NationStar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Champion Mortgage v. C. Glen Murphy, in re: 302 E. Shofner Drive, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien
2020-298-CCL2 Porter Warner Industries LLC v. Harris Industries Inc., breach of contract
2020-303-CCL2 Kalista Thompson v. Eric Mitchell, auto personal injury/damages
2020-304-CCL2 Diana Jordan, individually v. estate of Kenneth Jordan Jr., by and through personal representative of estate, Diana Jordan as heir and potential personal representative, Heath Jordan, as heir and potential representative, Mackenzie Jordan, as heir and potential personal representative, David Childs and Layne Wickersham, as potential personal representatives of the estate of Kenneth Jordan Jr., damages
2020-320-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,883 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
021995-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jorge Rojas Ramos, doing business as Rojas Transport, tax
021996-CCL2 City of White Oak, et al. v. Patty Castillo, also known as Patty McFarland Castillo, et al., tax
021997-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Choice Kenney, tax
021998-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jeremy M Cuba, tax
021999-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jason Lane, tax
022000-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Martha Denise Soppe, tax
022001-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Felisa B. McMillian, et al., tax
022002-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Simona Harris, et al., tax
022003-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Cesar Sebastian Rodriguez Jr., et al, tax
022004-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. B.B. Brown, as trustee of The Morning Star Baptist Church, et al., tax
022005-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. John Henry Muckelroy Sr., et al., tax
022006-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 v. BPJ Interests LLC, et al., tax
022007-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 v. Joe Horton, tax
022008-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview and Spring Hill ISD v. Mark W. Coleman, tax
022009-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Walter Godlock, tax
022010-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Vernon Woods, et al., tax
022011-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 v. Earnest Smith, et al., tax