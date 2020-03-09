Cases filed from Feb. 24 to 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-374-B Itria Ventures LLC v. Ricky Don James, individually and doing business as Kandyland Kampus Preschool, breach of contract
2020-380-B VeraBank NA v. Don F. Peyton, breach of contract
2020-396-B Dealer Safeguard Solutions v. Alice Motor Co. LLC, breach of contract
2020-409-B American Express National Bank v. Huey Blackmon Jr., breach of contract
2020-414-B EnerBank USA v. Joe Lewis, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-425-B American Express National Bank v. Mongaiep Nguyen, also known as Pho Restaurant, breach of contract
2231-H State of Texas v. Christopher Tyshun Biagas, writ of habeas corpus
2020-370-A Tiffany Diane Chennault v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-373-A Discover Bank v. Kathie E. Ross, breach of contract
2020-377-A East Texas Bridge Inc. v. Robert Beverly, individually and doing business as Dreamer Inc. and doing business as Intaglio Composites, breach of contract
2020-394-A Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lisa Michie, breach of contract
2020-408-A Citibank NA v. David R. Mitchell, breach of contract
2020-413-A Discover Bank v. Brandon K. Haynes, breach of contract
2020-422-A Ovation Services LLC v. Mary Coleman, foreclosure of lien
2020-429-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Vivian Hudgins, breach of contract
2232-H ex parte Nichole Thornsberry, habeas corpus
2020-368-CCL2 Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Taylor Dawson, breach of contract
2020-369-CCL2 Triton Networks LLC v. STS Consulting Services LLC, also known as STS Consulting, also known as STS Energy Services, breach of contract
2020-375-CCL2 East Texas Bridge Inc. v. Bryant Oilfield Resources LLC and W.T. Bryant Jr., individually, breach of contract
2020-376-CCL2 HSBC USA NA, as trustee for the registered holders of Nomura Home Equity Loan v. the unknown heirs at law of Ruth E. Davis, et al., breach of contract
2020-392-CCL2 Layla Pettitt v. Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, damages
2020-393-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Donnie Brandon Gill, suit on note
2020-402-CCL2 Cheyenne Norris v. Meagan Allison Bow, auto personal injury/damages
2020-403-CCL2 Shawna Pyle, as next friend of a minor v. Michael Taylor Peralez, auto personal injury/damages
2020-410-CCL2 in the matter of R.D., annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2020-411-CCL2 Bank of New York Mellon, formerly known as the Bank of New York, as trustee for the certificate holders of the CWABS Inc., asset-backed certificates series 2007-10 v. James Henry Hagood, also known as James Hagood, and Gina L. Hagood, concerning 429 James Drive, Longview, TX 75605-8241, foreclosure of lien
2020-417-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Eddie D. Evans, breach of contract
2020-418-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Keith Hayes, breach of contract
2020-427-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Arthur B. Carstens, breach of contract
2020-428-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Cortni Mapps, breach of contract