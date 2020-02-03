Cases filed from Jan. 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-144-B GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Justin Kirk Climer, breach of contract
2020-149-B Discover Bank v. Stephanie A. Farrar, breach of contract
2020-179-B Black Diamond Hospitality LLC v. I-30 Hospitality LLC, Dean A. Searle as trustee and Dillon G. Searle as substitute trustee, damages
2020-199-B Senior Rehab Solutions LLC v. Grunepointe 1 Longview LLC, doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge, breach of contract
2222-H State of Texas v. Terrance Norvell Jr., writ of habeas corpus
2020-142-A Sidney Myers Ortiz v. East Texas Lumber LP, bill of review
2020-143-A ex parte Maryam Siddique, also known as Maryam Barbar, expunction of records
2020-148-A Loop 281 Investments LLC v. Utica National Insurance Co. of Texas, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-177-A American Express National Bank v. William R. Box, breach of contract
2020-188-A Willia Roberts v. Brandon Roberts, et al., partition suit
2223-H State of Texas v. Tammy Williams, writ of habeas corpus
2020-145-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Antonio Cox, breach of contract
2020-147-CCL2 Loretta Washington v. Steven Ray Stamper and Herman Burgess, auto personal injury/damages
2020-169-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Kevin Massey, breach of contract
2020-170-CCL2 Hannah Moore v. Winston Royal Guard Corp. and George Howard Stegall, auto personal injury/damages
2020-176-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,668.82 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-185-CCL2 Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Royce A. Sigler, breach of contract
2020-186-CCL2 Hayden Johnson v. Arnoldo Galvan, auto personal injury/damages
2020-200-CCL2 Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, as trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding trust series 2007-1 NovaStar Home Equity Loan asset-backed certificates series 2007-1 v. Lasca Palmer Alexander and Raymond Alexander, concerning 301 Evergreen Drive, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien
2020-201-CCL2 State of Texas v. $3,365 U.S. currency, 3.376 ounces of marijuana, digital scales, grinder, canister for rolling papers, mason jar and baggies, Glock .40 caliber handgun serial number BKGS638, American Tactical Omni Hybrid AR-15 caliber, .300 Blackout Pistol serial number NS223088, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
021976-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Justin Holt, et al., tax
021977-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. John Winton Taylor, et al., tax
021978-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Richard Earl Bussey, tax
021979-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. James Harold Smith Jr., tax