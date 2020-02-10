Cases filed from Jan. 27 to 31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-194-B ex parte C.D.C, expunction of records
2020-206-B ex parte Samuel Delano Roy, occupational license
2020-210-B Madeline Duvall, Nitin Rangu, Robyn Roper and Kysean Dixon v. Lamar Jones and Melba Smith, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-217-B ex parte Kenneth Dewayne Calamese, occupational license
2020-218-B Discover Bank v. Don Trujillo Jr., breach of contract
2020-230-B American Advisors Group v. Bobby R. Watkins and Claudette Watkins, in re: 2312 Kim St., Longview TX 75602, foreclosure of lien
2020-239-B Charter Stanley and Ashley Stanley v. Dalton Lewis Lipsey, suit on insurance policy
2020-202-A Whitney Renee Plasterer v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-208-A Janet Laughn v. Freda Wobberton, auto personal injury/damages
2020-216-A Discover Bank v. William C. Hataway, breach of contract
2020-228-A Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of WebBank (Prosper Funding LLC) v. Chris Myers, breach of contract
2020-234-A Glenda M. Stafford v. Hendrix & Arp Contracting Services LLC and Randal Wayne Arp, auto personal injury/damages
2020-204-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Brandon M. Lummus, breach of contract
2020-209-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,017 U.S. currency, Anderson Manufacturing model AM-15 rifle and magazine serial number 19274098, cocaine, quantity of 0.300 blackout ammo, suit for seizure & intention to forfeit
2020-211-CCL2 Zaineion Mitchell v. Max Ryan Townsend, auto personal injury/damages
2020-215-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tommy Campbell, breach of contract
2020-219-CCL2 Alvin D. Thomas and Velma D. Melton v. Nolen Michael Ragan and John R. Ragan, auto personal injury/damages
2020-227-CCL2 Xpress Heavy Duty LLC v. Lazaf LLC, doing business as Quartz Logistics, breach of contract
2020-231-CCL2 Longview Educators Association, Texas State Teachers Association and the National Education Association v. Longview ISD, declaratory judgment
2020-232-CCL2 Lisa Marie Cloud v. Railroad Commission of Texas, auto personal injury/damages
2020-240-CCL2 Caz Creek TX LLC v. Kenneth W. Boyd, also known as Kenneth Wayne Boyd, and Joann Boyd, also known as Joann Elaine Boyd, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1, Special Road & Bridge, breach of contract