The leader of Eastman Chemical Co.’s operations in Longview will lead the company’s Tennessee operations in Kingsport beginning in April, the business announced Thursday.
Mark Bogle, vice president and Texas site leader, will be moving to Tennessee for the position of vice president and Tennessee Operations site leader. Andrew Coggins, director of Eastman’s Fibers Division in Kingsport, is to succeed Bogle and will relocate to Longview in coming months.
“We are proud of Mark’s leadership and many accomplishments at the Longview site during his time there and would like to congratulate him on this next chapter in his career,” said Mark Cox, senior vice president and chief manufacturing officer. “Mark is a familiar face at our Tennessee site and has led many teams and large projects there.”
Coggins began his career with Eastman in 2002 at a plant in South Carolina where he served in various maintenance and project engineering leadership roles before moving to a position in Irvine, California. He has spent time in a variety of operations, maintenance and engineering leadership roles.
Coggins joined Eastman with 10 years of experience including manufacturing leadership positions in the pulp and paper and textiles industries with previous employers, Westvaco and Milliken & Co.
Prior to his current role in Fibers, Coggins was located at the Longview site as director of Plant Services Division. He is a native of Charleston, South Carolina and holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of South Carolina. He has an MBA from The Citadel and a Professional Engineer License in the state of South Carolina.
“We’re confident that Andrew will continue the strong leadership in Longview,” Cox added. “We look forward to the great things he and the team will accomplish going forward.”