The Women’s Center of East Texas will soon be able to accommodate pets of those seeking shelter, thanks to Leadership Longview.
Leadership Longview, an organization that is part of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, aims to strengthen and transform the community through leadership development, community study and involvement, its website says.
Members sold $10 raffle tickets on behalf of the Women’s Center for an animal shelter at the Women’s Center. According to a Facebook post from the Women’s Center, the raffle prize was a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, dinner for two and two movie tickets. The drawing was Friday.
Shannon Trest, executive director of the Women’s Center, said in a written statement that the shelter is projected to be completed in March, with a ribbon-cutting planned for April.
The shelter will be indoor and outdoor and will have heating and air conditioning, Trest said. It will allow the animals to have an enclosed space to play, she said.
Trest said the Women’s Center will be able to accept vaccinated dogs and cats, but if the pets are not up to date on their shots, the shelter can make arrangements to get them up to date.
“Many families may not leave their abusive, violent homes without their pets, as they are a part of the family,” Trest said. “Also, abusers often threaten the pets if left behind.”
The budget for the project is $30,000, she said, and it will be located at the current women’s shelter.
Trest said Leadership Longview had an application process for who could benefit from a fundraiser. The group took many tours of the Women’s Center, visited with participants and heard a presentation from the center before voting on the project.
The project should be completed by the end of March, Trest said. Anyone who wants to make a donation to the Women’s Center can earmark it for the pet shelter.
Dave Jochum, Leadership Longview adviser, said the class chooses a project every year.
“Every year, each class does some sort of project to help leave a legacy on the community,” he said. “We’re proud of this class for helping the Women’s Center.”